A photo of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Pier 4 during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 08:17
|Photo ID:
|9288399
|VIRIN:
|250902-N-N2259-4688
|Resolution:
|1883x1436
|Size:
|385.19 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Yard History: Norfolk’s Workforce and Facilities, 80 Years Ago [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Our Yard History: Norfolk’s Workforce and Facilities, 80 Years Ago
No keywords found.