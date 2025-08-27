Our Yard History: Norfolk’s Workforce and Facilities, 80 Years Ago

Courtesy Photo | A photo of female welders at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Sept. 2, 1942.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A photo of female welders at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Sept. 2, 1942. see less | View Image Page

The past few months, we have explored the locations where the work gets done here at America’s Shipyard or as I like to say our "big box stores". For this month of September, we should take pause to commemorate a milestone in our long proud history, the end of World War II.



Some 80 years ago now, we look back on how Norfolk’s skilled workforce, those men and women along with the facilities they worked within helped win the war right here on the shores of the Elizabeth River.



I think I can best summarize Norfolk’s contribution with the text below that I wrote for the entrance panel of my current exhibit within the Heritage Room located at the NNSY Headquarters building. This is a location where one can view both period ship construction images and typical hand tools used by both the craftsmen and women of the era.



This exhibit pays honor to the memory of the World War II years, basically from the late 1930s until 1945. The Norfolk Navy Yard's role supporting our ultimate victory is highlighted as you observe these various original displays and artifacts.



The Norfolk Navy Yard directly contributed to the Navy's effort in first securing victory in Europe over Germany on May 7, 1945 (V-E Day) and followed with victory over Japan which was finalized on September 2, 1945 (V-J Day).



• PRODUCTION - During six years of the war effort 6,850 ships underwent repair, overhaul, alteration, modification or conversion at Norfolk. Of this number, 2,238 were placed in drydock. Noteworthy, this yard supported repair of six major British warships along with others from various allies. This yard also repaired three private merchant tankers along with commissioning and final outfitting of 85 vessels built at other yards all the while constructing 101 vessels upon this waterfront of all types and classifications including nine lost.



• PLANT - Monies and work were put in place equipping the yard for heavy construction beginning in 1938. Afterwards we see such projects as Pier 5, Dry Dock 8, Pier 6 and a major expansion of the Building Ways structure in order to build capital ships (Battleships & Aircraft Carriers). Also, many of today's Production Shops are built or much expanded supporting increase for our shipbuilding. The Hammerhead Crane was also erected in seven months.



• PERSONNEL - March 29, 1942 was the first date for women serving at this location which eventually peaked at total of over 3,500 performing a great variety of occupations upon the complex. February 15, 1943 is our all-time highest civilian employment date for World War II at 42,893.



The before mentioned overarching summary when coupled with the featured images of our employees can provide us today a glimpse of what those that came before us endured. As it was then, it still is about our greatest assets today, our people working within the facilities of this vital industrial complex and their ability to provide service to the nation’s fleet.



As we look to the future today in the 21st century and our present role to defend the nation, it is equally important to look to the past in order to draw inspiration. Let us remember how the men and women of the old Norfolk Navy Yard helped win World War II right here on the shores of the Elizabeth River because - "history matters."