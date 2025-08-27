Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Yard History: Norfolk's Workforce and Facilities, 80 Years Ago

    Our Yard History: Norfolk’s Workforce and Facilities, 80 Years Ago

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    An image of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Bldg. 163 during World War II.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 08:17
    Photo ID: 9288393
    VIRIN: 250902-N-N2259-3999
    Resolution: 1853x1459
    Size: 423.58 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Our Yard History

