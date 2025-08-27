Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eye on Innovation: Partnership between Rapid Innovation Branch and the Electroplating Shop Brings New Tools to Light [Image 2 of 3]

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shop 36 Work Leader Jeff Brittingham shows off the paint brush tool and double bow tie tool that was developed with the Code 100TO.32 Rapid Innovation Branch Lab. These tools are used to innovate the way the team makes daily electroplating repairs in bores, valves, and more.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:26
    Photo ID: 9288374
    VIRIN: 250812-N-XX785-2987
    Resolution: 6716x4480
    Size: 12.47 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet
    Eye on Innovation

