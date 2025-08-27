Eye on Innovation: Partnership between Rapid Innovation Branch and the Electroplating Shop Brings New Tools to Light

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 100TO.32 Mechanical Engineer Dixie Cox and Electroplating Shop (Shop 36) Work...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 100TO.32 Mechanical Engineer Dixie Cox and Electroplating Shop (Shop 36) Work Leader Jeff Brittingham share the various tools being worked as part of the ongoing partnership in developing new tools and processes for electroplating capabilities for the shipyard and Navy. see less | View Image Page

It all started with a Gemba walk through the shops – members of the Code 100TO.32 Rapid Innovation Branch touring the shops to speak with the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) workforce and see what assistance they may need in improving their processes and tooling. When they reached the Electroplating Shop (Shop 36) and asked what they could do to help, Shop 36 Work Leader Jeff Brittingham jumped at the chance to see what they could develop in order to innovate electroplating operations at America’s Shipyard. Now two years later, the partnership has seen more than 30 tools developed and processes adopted, with more developments on the horizon.



“Electroplating is an additive repair process like thermal spray, welding, and cold spray. We are frequently chosen for light repairs because we are minimally invasive and we can go right to the parts on the ships that need repair instead of removing them from the boat to take into the shops,” said Brittingham. “Our processes can be a bit tedious so anything we can do to improve ergonomics and safety for our teammates, we wanted to give it a try. Since we’ve begun this partnership with the Innovation Lab, we’ve come a long way with huge savings in time and cost for our repair jobs with the tools and processes we’ve been able to develop together.”



With each new idea that sparks, Brittingham works alongside Code 100TO.32 Mechanical Engineer Dixie Cox and the Rapid Innovation Branch to see what designs they can come up with to satisfy the projects they tackle on a daily basis. “We think up an idea that might work and Dixie runs with it,” he said. “She comes up with the model, we test it out, tweak it as necessary, go through however many prototypes we need until we come to a final product.”



The tools developed range from more general tooling to items specifically made to complete a certain type of job. For example, the team was able to develop a paintbrush tool which is a basic applicator tool with two heads on it and a section for a wire to run through it. The tool is able to support a power supply, be covered in mesh and sponging, and be used with the electroplating solutions to be applied to the parts needed for repair. Previously, the team would have to come up with their own tooling for this initiative, typically out of materials that do not stand up for multiple usage. With the heat-resistant plastics used in 3D printing, they were able to develop something that could withstand the chemicals used while also being ergonomically superior for the user of the tool.



“We’re able to print complex internal geometries that couldn’t be captured without additive manufacturing,” said Cox. “We’re able to research what materials work best for each job and evolve our designs from there, providing the shop with what they need. Designs from projects with other clients can inspire designs for use in the electroplating shop. We developed a fire pump tool that has two separate sets of internal channels: the plating solution flows through one set and the conductive wires pass through the other set. It’s been really cool to test the limits of additive manufacturing and support the shipyard team!”



For the Electroplating Shop, thanks to innovating the way they do business with these new tools and processes, they’ve been able to cut down repair jobs from months of service to weeks or even days. What’s more – they’ve ensured safer tooling and processes for the employees doing the work, and been able to expand the repairs they are able to conduct. The shop that had previously conducted primarily lighter repairs is now approaching more structural repairs shipboard within the Navy’s procedures.



“I like to use the term ‘time on target’ – which means we focus on how much time are we actually spending plating and conducting our jobs, and not having to fumble with tooling and processes,” said Brittingham. “With the help from the lab, we can maximize our time. We’ve been able to perform several critical repairs on the USS John Warner (SSN 785) project in record time thanks to what we’ve created together. And we’re continuing to improve every day with new ideas becoming reality. We aren’t limited by the processes of the past – I’ve been very impressed with the Innovation Lab’s ability to give us first-time quality in the parts we’re looking for. They’ve been able to provide a lot of suggestions, share with us areas we may have overlooked in the process that helps improve the way we’re doing business. When prototyping, we’re able to discuss how it operates and come up with suggestions together - and that feedback is important. It’s a one-stop shop for modeling, printing, prototyping and feedback – and it leads to having a tool in your hand that you can be happy with.”



Brittingham continued, “what’s more – the lab offers a diverse team with expertise in various fields like engineering, electrical work, inspections, and more. We’ve been able to get feedback from these folks, coming up with ideas to improve the designs we’re making. They’ve completely revolutionized our processes, from fixtures to tooling to tank plating and engraving. I can’t wait to see what we develop next.”



What started as an ask for how the team could help has evolved into a years-long partnership developing new tools and processes to improve the work being done safely and efficiently in the Electroplating Shop.



Interested in working with the Innovation Lab? Visit the NNSY SharePoint site at https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_NSY_NORFOLK and click the Hot Links section to reach the 3D Print Request form. Provide your contact information and a description of what you need and the team will reach out to coordinate further details, files or designs, as well as schedule visits to the space to assess on-site. In addition, you can also visit the Code 100TO.3 Innovation & Tech Insertion Division in Bldg. 31 First Floor to bring your ideas to them firsthand.