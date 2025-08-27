Code 100TO.32 Mechanical Engineer Dixie Cox and Electroplating Shop (Shop 36) Work Leader Jeff Brittingham share the various tools being worked as part of the ongoing partnership in developing new tools and processes for electroplating capabilities for the shipyard and Navy.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 07:26
|Photo ID:
|9288373
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-XX785-8115
|Resolution:
|7202x4804
|Size:
|19.43 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Eye on Innovation: Partnership between Rapid Innovation Branch and the Electroplating Shop Brings New Tools to Light
