From design to print, the Innovation Lab creates a paddle prototype for Shop 36 that will be used to stir electroplating chemicals.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 07:26
|Photo ID:
|9288375
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-XX785-4108
|Resolution:
|7503x5004
|Size:
|29.7 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eye on Innovation: Partnership between Rapid Innovation Branch and the Electroplating Shop Brings New Tools to Light [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eye on Innovation: Partnership between Rapid Innovation Branch and the Electroplating Shop Brings New Tools to Light
No keywords found.