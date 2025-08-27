USS Springfield Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 31, 2025) Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Dimitri Rathke receiving the first kiss following the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield’s (SSN 761) return to homeport after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, August 31, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)