    USS Springfield Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Springfield Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

    GUAM

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 31, 2025) Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Dimitri Rathke receiving the first kiss following the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield’s (SSN 761) return to homeport after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, August 31, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

