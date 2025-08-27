USS Springfield Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

Photo By Lt. James Caliva | NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 31, 2025) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS...... read more read more Photo By Lt. James Caliva | NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 31, 2025) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) transits Apra Harbor Naval Base Guam returning to its homeport after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, August 31, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 31, 2025) — The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) returned to its homeport, August 31, after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming its vital role in maintaining security and stability in the region.



“USS Springfield showcases the strength and professionalism of our submarine force, playing a critical role in sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “The crew’s readiness, warfighting excellence, and dedication to the mission reflect our enduring commitment to regional security and embody their motto, United for Freedom.”



During the deployment, Springfield conducted missions vital to national security, enhanced operational capabilities, reinforced deterrence across the Indo-Pacific, and made port visits to Sasebo and Okinawa, Japan.



“Whatever the mission demanded, this crew delivered,” said Cmdr. Greg Storer, commanding officer of USS Springfield. “Their resilience, precision, and teamwork ensured we remained operationally ready at every turn. I couldn’t be prouder—every Sailor’s contribution was essential to our success, and together they proved why our submarine force remains second to none.”



During the deployment, 31 Springfield Sailors advanced in rank and 19 earned their submarine warfare insignia—commonly known as “dolphins” or “fish.” The insignia signifies qualification to operate at the highest standards of the undersea force and reflects mastery of their watch stations and responsibilities.



“This deployment tested our crew in every way, and they answered the call,” said Master Chief Information Systems Technician (Communications) Chris Ries, Springfield’s chief of the boat. “They worked as one team, stayed steady under pressure, and showed exactly what makes our Sailors the strength of this submarine.”



Springfield’s return was marked by the Navy’s time-honored “first kiss” and “first hug” traditions, with Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Dimitri Rathke receiving the first kiss and Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Zachary Bergeron receiving the first hug.



Commissioned Jan. 9, 1993, USS Springfield is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name, honoring the cities of Springfield, Illinois, and Springfield, Massachusetts. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force’s forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.