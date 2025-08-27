USS Springfield Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 31, 2025) A Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) runs to greet his child, August 31, 2025. Springfield returns to its homeport at Naval Base Guam after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)
