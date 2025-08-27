Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

    USS Springfield Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

    GUAM

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 31, 2025) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) transits Apra Harbor Naval Base Guam returning to its homeport after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, August 31, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 04:25
    Photo ID: 9287647
    VIRIN: 250831-N-QR679-1001
    Location: GU
    TAGS

    submarines
    Springfield
    submarine squadron 15
    css15

