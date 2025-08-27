Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: 2D MAW Band and Silent Drill Platoon Performance [Image 9 of 10]

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri 

    Communication Directorate             

    A U.S. Marine with the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing Band, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, plays the saxophone during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9287182
    VIRIN: 250831-M-GD991-1388
    Resolution: 5944x8916
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: 2D MAW Band and Silent Drill Platoon Performance [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Week
    250th
    2DMAW
    USMCNews
    Marines250
    Atlanta

