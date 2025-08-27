Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: 2D MAW Band and Silent Drill Platoon Performance [Image 5 of 10]

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: 2D MAW Band and Silent Drill Platoon Performance

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Silent Drill Platoon with Marine Barracks Washington conduct drill and ceremony during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)

    VIRIN: 250831-M-GD991-1258
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: 2D MAW Band and Silent Drill Platoon Performance [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Week
    250th
    2DMAW
    USMCNews
    Marines250
    Atlanta

