Marine Week Atlanta 2025: 2D MAW Band and Silent Drill Platoon Performance

U.S. Marines with Silent Drill Platoon with Marine Barracks Washington conduct drill and ceremony during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)
