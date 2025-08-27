Marine Week Atlanta 2025: 2D MAW Band and Silent Drill Platoon Performance

U.S. Marines with the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing Band, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, perform a music show during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)
