Marine Week Atlanta 2025: 2D MAW Band and Silent Drill Platoon Performance

The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, pose for a photo with cheerleaders from Virginia Tech during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)
