Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Overhead view of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Aug. 30, 2025, on Ford Island at JBPHH, Hawaii. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, is hosting an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free event featured military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 9286735
    VIRIN: 250830-N-KH177-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum [Image 9 of 9], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PHAM
    Open Base
    Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
    Hawaii
    Community
    History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download