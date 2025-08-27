80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy Lt. Nicole Gibson, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 pilot, guides guests into a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aboard Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2025. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, is hosting an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free event features military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)