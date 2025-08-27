80th End of World War II Commemoration at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Attendees traverse the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum during the 80th Anniversary Commemoration for the End of World War II, Aug. 30, 2025, on Ford Island at JBPHH, Hawaii. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, is hosting an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free event featured military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)