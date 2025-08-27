Date Taken: 08.30.2025 Date Posted: 08.30.2025 21:25 Photo ID: 9286716 VIRIN: 250830-N-PQ545-1066 Resolution: 7074x4716 Size: 9.85 MB Location: FLUSHING, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.