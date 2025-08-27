250830-N-PG545-1076, Flushing, N.Y. (August 30, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters pose for a photo with special guest speakers, including Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, following a performance at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing New York. The Sea Chanters performed during a military appreciation ceremony, celebrating the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Army's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 21:25
|Photo ID:
|9286713
|VIRIN:
|250830-N-PQ545-1076
|Resolution:
|6548x4365
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|FLUSHING, NEW YORK, US
This work, The U.S. Open hosts military appreciation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto