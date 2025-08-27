The U.S. Open hosts military appreciation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250830-N-PG545-1076, Flushing, N.Y. (August 30, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters pose for a photo with special guest speakers, including Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, following a performance at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing New York. The Sea Chanters performed during a military appreciation ceremony, celebrating the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Army's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)