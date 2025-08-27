250830-N-PG545-1123, Flushing, N.Y. (August 30, 2025) Brig. Gen. Eric J. Van Den Bosch conducts enlistment ceremony for new U.S. Army recruits during a military appreciation event at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing, New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
This work, The U.S. Open hosts military appreciation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.