The U.S. Open hosts military appreciation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250830-N-PG545-1123, Flushing, N.Y. (August 30, 2025) Brig. Gen. Eric J. Van Den Bosch conducts enlistment ceremony for new U.S. Army recruits during a military appreciation event at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing, New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)