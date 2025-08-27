Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Open hosts military appreciation ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    The U.S. Open hosts military appreciation ceremony

    FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250830-N-PG545-1123, Flushing, N.Y. (August 30, 2025) Brig. Gen. Eric J. Van Den Bosch conducts enlistment ceremony for new U.S. Army recruits during a military appreciation event at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing, New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

