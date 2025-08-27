The U.S. Open hosts military appreciation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250830-N-PG545-1211, Flushing, N.Y. (August 30, 2025) A joint service color guard presents colors during a military appreciation ceremony at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing, New York. The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters performed the National Anthem during this presentation. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)