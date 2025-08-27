Bright Star 2025 Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Deyanna Polk, assigned to the 3-278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in support of Task Force Reaper, assists in guiding tactical vehicles at the Alexandria Port, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. Strong defense partnerships like this build lasting capacity, improve interoperability, and send a clear message of deterrence to those who threaten (our partners) and regional peace and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)