Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations

    EGYPT

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Clare (right), the Deputy Commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division and U.S. military exercise director for BRIGHT STAR 2025, shakes hands with Egyptian Army Col. Mohamed Abdelrahman (left), the Port Operations Officer in Charge, at the Alexandria Port, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 2025, enhance the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, thereby improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9286445
    VIRIN: 250829-Z-DP681-1031
    Resolution: 5677x3788
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: EG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 2025 Port Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    vehicles
    transportation
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download