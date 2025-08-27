Bright Star 2025 Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Clare (right), the Deputy Commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division and U.S. military exercise director for BRIGHT STAR 2025, shakes hands with Egyptian Army Col. Mohamed Abdelrahman (left), the Port Operations Officer in Charge, at the Alexandria Port, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 2025, enhance the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, thereby improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)