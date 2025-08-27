Bright Star 2025 Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Fabian Santos, assigned to the 3-278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in support of Task Force Reaper, acts as a ground guide for tactical vehicles offloading a cargo ship at the Alexandria Port, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 2025 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)