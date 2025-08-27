U.S. Army Spc. Fabian Santos, assigned to the 3-278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in support of Task Force Reaper, acts as a ground guide for tactical vehicles offloading a cargo ship at the Alexandria Port, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 2025 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 13:54
|Photo ID:
|9286442
|VIRIN:
|250829-Z-DP681-1102
|Resolution:
|4278x6420
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|EG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bright Star 2025 Port Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.