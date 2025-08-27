Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations

    EGYPT

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    From the left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derek Ruschhaupt, the commander of the 3-278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in support of Task Force Reaper, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kris Keith, walk together at the Alexandria Port, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. Strong defense partnerships like this build lasting capacity, improve interoperability, and send a clear message of deterrence to those who threaten (our partners) and regional peace and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9286451
    VIRIN: 250829-Z-DP681-1168
    Resolution: 4323x6487
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: EG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 2025 Port Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations
    Bright Star 2025 Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    vehicles
    transportation
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download