Bright Star 2025 Port Operations

From the left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derek Ruschhaupt, the commander of the 3-278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in support of Task Force Reaper, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kris Keith, walk together at the Alexandria Port, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. Strong defense partnerships like this build lasting capacity, improve interoperability, and send a clear message of deterrence to those who threaten (our partners) and regional peace and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
