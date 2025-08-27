Participants in the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies’ Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop tour the Nike Site Summit in Anchorage, Alaska, July 29, 2025. The Cold War-era site offered historical perspective on Alaska’s enduring strategic value in homeland defense. (DoD photo by Hannah Smith)
TSC hosts Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop
