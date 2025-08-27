TSC hosts Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local historian briefs participants of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies’ Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop outside a Cold War-era bunker at the Nike Site Summit in Anchorage, Alaska, July 29, 2025. The workshop brought together U.S. and international experts to discuss Arctic security and homeland defense. (DoD photo by Hannah Smith)