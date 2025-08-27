TSC hosts Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of the Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop examine a U.S. Army missile during a visit to the historic Nike Site Summit in Anchorage, Alaska, July 29, 2025. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the event explored Cold War missile defense systems and their relevance to modern security challenges. (DoD photo by Hannah Smith)