Attendees of the Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop examine a U.S. Army missile during a visit to the historic Nike Site Summit in Anchorage, Alaska, July 29, 2025. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the event explored Cold War missile defense systems and their relevance to modern security challenges. (DoD photo by Hannah Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9285997
|VIRIN:
|250729-D-DU559-1003
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSC hosts Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop [Image 3 of 3], by Hannah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TSC hosts Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop
No keywords found.