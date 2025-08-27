Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC hosts Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop [Image 1 of 3]

    TSC hosts Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Hannah Smith 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Attendees of the Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop examine a U.S. Army missile during a visit to the historic Nike Site Summit in Anchorage, Alaska, July 29, 2025. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the event explored Cold War missile defense systems and their relevance to modern security challenges. (DoD photo by Hannah Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 9285997
    VIRIN: 250729-D-DU559-1003
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Cold War
    Ted Stevens Center
    Education
    Arctic
    Nike Site

