TSC hosts Arctic Missile Defense Field Workshop

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Story by Hannah Smith 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies recently brought together a select group of 20 ambassadors, government officials, civic leaders, and academics for a strategic-level dialogue on missile defense, Arctic security, and their implications for global affairs.

    The event brought together experts from the United States, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, and Greenland. Participants gained a deeper appreciation of Alaska’s enduring strategic importance—both during the Cold War and in today’s complex security environment.

    Through a series of historical briefings, facilitated roundtable discussion, and an on-site visit to the Nike Site Summit, participants assessed the systems developed during the Cold War, the strategic imperatives that shaped them, and the requirements for modern capabilities to counter evolving threats.

    The Nike Site Summit, constructed in the 1950s, was one of several locations across Alaska designed to defend the U.S. against potential Soviet long-range bomber attacks. Positioned on the front lines of the Cold War, Alaska’s geography made it a crucial early warning and defense outpost for North America.

    Standing among the concrete bunkers and rusting launch pads, participants were reminded of the high-stakes tension that defined the era, and the immense responsibility placed on service members who maintain constant vigilance in defense of the homeland.

    While the Cold War threat environment has changed, the imperative to match capabilities to evolving threats remains central to deterrence and defense. Modern security challenges—including advanced cruise missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, and autonomous systems—underscore the need for continued focus on the state’s role in homeland defense.

    The field workshop provided participants with historical context while also generating discussion on how Alaska’s unique geography, infrastructure, and partnerships will shape deterrence and defense strategies in the decades ahead.

    The Nike Site Summit now stands as both a historic landmark and a reminder that Alaska’s strategic location makes it vital to U.S. national security. For the TSC, the field workshop was an opportunity to connect history with present-day realities, ensuring that the legacy of those who stood watch during the Cold War continues to inform modern defense planning.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 17:32
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Ted Stevens Center; Nike Site; Cold War; Arctic; Education

