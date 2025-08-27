Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. John B. Cumbie, left, from Texas, commanding officer, Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), and Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, from Oregon, deputy commandant of Combat Development and Integration (CD&I), pose for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. Austin visited Marines and Sailors from VMA-223 to gain insight on the internal workings of the squadron and observe maintainer and pilot proficiency and expertise with the AV-8B Harrier II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9285580
|VIRIN:
|250828-M-NT273-1237
|Resolution:
|7262x4844
|Size:
|15.12 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
