    Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223 [Image 5 of 6]

    Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, from Oregon, deputy commandant of Combat Development and Integration (CD&I), and Lt. Col. John B. Cumbie, from Texas, commanding officer, Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), prepare to land an AV-8B Harrier II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. Austin visited Marines and Sailors from VMA-223 to gain insight on the internal workings of the squadron and demonstrate maintainer and pilot proficiency and expertise with the platform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:50
    Photo ID: 9285579
    VIRIN: 250828-M-NT273-1178
    Resolution: 6656x4439
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2MAW
    visit
    usmcNews
    marines
    Harrier
    USMC

