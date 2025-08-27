Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, left, from Oregon, deputy commandant of Combat Development and Integration (CD&I), and Sgt. Maj. Ryan N. McCrary, from Virginia, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), pose for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. Austin visited Marines and Sailors from VMA-223 to gain insight on the internal workings of the squadron and observe maintainer and pilot proficiency and expertise with the AV-8B Harrier II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)