Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, from Oregon, deputy commandant of Combat Development and Integration (CD&I), enters an AV-8B Harrier II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. Austin visited Marines and Sailors from VMA-223 to gain insight on the internal workings of the squadron and observe maintainer and pilot proficiency and expertise with the Harrier. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)