    BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall [Image 3 of 3]

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall

    EGYPT

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central

    Egyptian service members practice Military Free Fall (MFF) over The Great Pyramids of Giza before the kick off of BRIGHT STAR 2025 in Giza, Egypt on Aug. 27, 2025. BRIGHT STAR represents a vital opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Egypt and participating countries and enhance our collective ability to address shared threats to regional security across all levels of command. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:11
    Photo ID: 9285556
    VIRIN: 250829-F-NT363-9004
