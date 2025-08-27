BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Egyptian service members practice Military Free Fall (MFF) over The Great Pyramids of Giza before the kick off of BRIGHT STAR 2025 in Giza, Egypt on Aug. 27, 2025. BRIGHT STAR represents a vital opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Egypt and participating countries and enhance our collective ability to address shared threats to regional security across all levels of command. (Courtesy Photo)