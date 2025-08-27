BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Egyptian Forces practice Military Free Fall (MFF) over The Great Pyramids of Giza before the start of BRIGHT STAR 2025 in Giza, Egypt on Aug. 27, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. By working together, our militaries strengthen bonds that transcend borders and foster mutual respect. (Courtesy Photo)