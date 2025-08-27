A U.S. Service Member admires the Great Pyramids of Giza from above during Military Free Fall (MFF) practice in Giza, Egypt on Aug. 27, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 25, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9285550
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-NT363-9001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|320.94 KB
|Location:
|EG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.