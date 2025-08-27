BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Service Member admires the Great Pyramids of Giza from above during Military Free Fall (MFF) practice in Giza, Egypt on Aug. 27, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 25, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (Courtesy Photo)