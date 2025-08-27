Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall

    EGYPT

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central

    A U.S. Service Member admires the Great Pyramids of Giza from above during Military Free Fall (MFF) practice in Giza, Egypt on Aug. 27, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 25, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:11
    Photo ID: 9285550
    VIRIN: 250829-F-NT363-9001
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 320.94 KB
    Location: EG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall
    BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall
    BRIGHT STAR 25 Pyramid Military Free Fall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    BrightStar25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download