F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25

Four F-16C Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, taxi at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 26, 2025. The U.S. is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multinational exercise, showcasing the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)