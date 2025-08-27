Four F-16C Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, taxi at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 26, 2025. The U.S. is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multinational exercise, showcasing the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9285078
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-NG080-1079
|Resolution:
|7139x4762
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|EG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25 [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.