F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25

Three F-16C Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, approach in preparation for exercise BRIGHT STAR 25, at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 26, 2025. The 55th EFS are participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)