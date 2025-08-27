Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25 [Image 1 of 4]

    F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25

    EGYPT

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Three F-16C Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, approach in preparation for exercise BRIGHT STAR 25, at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 26, 2025. The 55th EFS are participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    VIRIN: 250826-A-NG080-1005
    BRIGHT STAR 25, CENTCOM, COMBAT AIRPOWER, U.S. Army Central, Readiness, F-16 Fighting Falcon

