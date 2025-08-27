F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis after arriving for exercise BRIGHT STAR 25, at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 26, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)