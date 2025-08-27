Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25 [Image 2 of 4]

    F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25

    EGYPT

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Central   

    A F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis after arriving for exercise BRIGHT STAR 25, at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 26, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    BRIGHT STAR 25, CENTCOM, COMBAT AIRPOWER, U.S. Army Central, Readiness, F-16 Fighting Falcon

