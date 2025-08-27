Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    F-16s arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25

    EGYPT

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Four F-16C Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, taxi after arriving for exercise BRIGHT STAR 25, at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 26, 2025. The U.S. is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, showcasing unified resolve and ability to respond to evolving challenges together. Strong defense partnerships like this build lasting capacity, improve interoperability, and send a clear message of deterrence to those who threaten regional peace and stability. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    BRIGHT STAR 25, CENTCOM, COMBAT AIRPOWER, U.S. Army Central, Readiness, F-16 Fighting Falcon

