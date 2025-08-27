Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Lucas Lamkin, right, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, shakes hands with a Japan Self-Defense Force member during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 27, 2025. A technical exchange meant to strengthen working relationships was conducted between MCAS Iwakuni EOD and members of the JMSDF EOD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)