Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Edward Ludwig, an explosive ordnance disposal officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Carteret, New Jersey, and a Japan Self-Defense Force member pose for a photo during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 27, 2025. U.S. Marines with MCAS Iwakuni EOD and members of the JMSDF EOD conducted a technical exchange to share their knowledge of handling improvised explosive devices and to foster collaboration between each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)