    Bilateral EOD Training in Japan [Image 3 of 4]

    Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

    JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Edward Ludwig, an explosive ordnance disposal officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Carteret, New Jersey, and a Japan Self-Defense Force member pose for a photo during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 27, 2025. U.S. Marines with MCAS Iwakuni EOD and members of the JMSDF EOD conducted a technical exchange to share their knowledge of handling improvised explosive devices and to foster collaboration between each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    JMSDF
    Capabilities
    Bilateral
    Technical Exchange
    USMC News
    EOD

