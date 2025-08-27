U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Winsand, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Martin, South Dakota, poses for a photo after receiving a gift from a member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force EOD, during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 27, 2025. U.S. Marines with MCAS Iwakuni EOD and members of the JMSDF EOD traded gifts after completing a technical exchange designed to create a stronger working relationship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9284972
|VIRIN:
|250827-M-MN099-1069
|Resolution:
|5919x3946
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral EOD Training in Japan [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.