Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Winsand, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Martin, South Dakota, poses for a photo after receiving a gift from a member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force EOD, during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 27, 2025. U.S. Marines with MCAS Iwakuni EOD and members of the JMSDF EOD traded gifts after completing a technical exchange designed to create a stronger working relationship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)