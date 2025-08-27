A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member discusses improvised explosive devices with the explosive ordnance disposal section from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 27, 2025. A technical exchange meant to strengthen working relationships was conducted between MCAS Iwakuni EOD and members of the JMSDF EOD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9284971
|VIRIN:
|250827-M-MN099-1028
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral EOD Training in Japan [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.