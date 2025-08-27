Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Victor Perez, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Fort Myers, Florida, explains the different components of an improvised explosive device during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 26, 2025. U.S. Marines and Sailors with EOD shared technical information, advancements and skills to the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force EOD to build working relationships and to better understand each other's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9284969
|VIRIN:
|250826-M-MN099-1066
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
