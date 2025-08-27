Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral EOD Training in Japan [Image 10 of 11]

    JAPAN

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Victor Perez, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Fort Myers, Florida, explains the different components of an improvised explosive device during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 26, 2025. U.S. Marines and Sailors with EOD shared technical information, advancements and skills to the members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force EOD to build working relationships and to better understand each other's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 02:58
    Photo ID: 9284969
    VIRIN: 250826-M-MN099-1066
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: JP
