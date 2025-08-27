Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member shows U.S. Marines with the explosive ordnance disposal section from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, how his unit searches for naval mines during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 26, 2025. A technical exchange was conducted between MCAS Iwakuni EOD and members of the JMSDF EOD to showcase the capabilities of their individual units and to build working relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9284967
|VIRIN:
|250826-M-MN099-1291
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
