Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member teaches U.S. Marines with the explosive ordnance disposal section from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, how to search for and diffuse naval mines during a technical exchange at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 26, 2025. A technical exchange was conducted between MCAS Iwakuni EOD and members of the JMSDF EOD to showcase the capabilities of their individual units and to build working relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)