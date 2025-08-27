Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryan Cerrillo, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Beaufort, South Carolina, discusses how to examine and diffuse an improvised explosive device with members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 26, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni EOD showed JMSDF how they examine sensitive materials during a technical exchange aimed to build working relationships and to better understand each other's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9284965
|VIRIN:
|250826-M-MN099-1210
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
