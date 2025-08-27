Bilateral EOD Training in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryan Cerrillo, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Beaufort, South Carolina, discusses how to examine and diffuse an improvised explosive device with members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 26, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni EOD showed JMSDF how they examine sensitive materials during a technical exchange aimed to build working relationships and to better understand each other's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)