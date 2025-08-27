Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in a Regimental First Formation as they graduate from the Special Forces Qualification Course at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina August 28, 2025. The Soldiers donned the Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, for the fist time during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
This work, Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation [Image 28 of 28], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.