Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation [Image 24 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in a Regimental First Formation as they graduate from the Special Forces Qualification Course at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina August 28, 2025. The Soldiers donned the Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, for the fist time during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9284210
    VIRIN: 250828-A-OP908-4783
    Resolution: 3600x2796
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation [Image 28 of 28], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation
    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWCS
    Special Forces Graduation
    GoArmySOF
    Regimental First Formation
    Green Berets
    Special Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download